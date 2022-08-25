Graphic Era takes responsibility for education of children orphaned by disaster

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Graphic Era has taken the responsibility for the education of both children of the Rana couple that was buried in a village house in Tehri during the recent disaster.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, condoled the demise of the couple and said that, being the biggest institution of higher and technical education in the state, it is their social duty to offer such support. Graphic Era will bear the cost of fees, books, uniform, etc., up to class 12 of the two children, Siddharth Rana (14 years) and Vanshika Rana (12 years). After that both these children can pursue engineering, management or any other courses at Graphic Era Deemed University or Graphic Era Hill University. This education would be free of cost.

He added that the Graphic Era family stands with the children in this hour of grief. Every effort will be made to make their future better.

It is worth noting that Graphic Era has already made such arrangements for the children of many martyrs.

Dr Ghanshala has sent a letter in this regard to Siddharth and Vanshika’s maternal grandmother. A Graphic Era team reached the maternal grandmother’s residence at Raipur Khadar and handed over the letter to their aunt, Pinky Rawat. The team included Major General OP Soni, Registrar, Graphic Era Deemed University, Professor Subhash Gupta, Director, Infrastructure, and Dr Prabha Lamba, Head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Rajendra Singh Rana, resident of village Gwad of Saklana belt, Tehri, and his wife Sunita Rana were buried under the rubble of their house. Their bodies were recovered from the rubble last Saturday.