NIN leads National Push to Improve Adolescent Food Environment

Garhwal Post Bureau

Delhi, 3 Apr: The Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), Hyderabad, has launched a nationwide initiative to improve the food environment for adolescents through its “Let’s Fix Our Food” campaign, in collaboration with the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and UNICEF India.

At a recent stakeholder consultation on adolescent nutrition, ICMR-NIN officials highlighted fresh evidence pointing to a dual burden of malnutrition in India. While a significant number of adolescents remain underweight, rising obesity levels and associated non-communicable diseases have emerged as growing concerns. Experts identified unhealthy, ultra-processed foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS), aggressive marketing, and limited access to affordable nutritious options as key contributors to this trend.

As part of its response, ICMR-NIN has introduced a “Nutri Guide for Educators” along with supporting knowledge tools aimed at schools and colleges. These resources are designed to translate nutrition science into practical learning, covering aspects such as reading food labels, identifying HFSS products, understanding front-of-pack information, and adopting a “My Plate for the Day” approach tailored for adolescents.

Findings from the “Let’s Fix Our Food” survey, conducted across all States and Union Territories, reveal that adolescents largely depend on schools for nutrition information but find food labels complex and are strongly influenced by food advertising. Based on these insights, the institute has recommended stricter regulation of HFSS food marketing targeting children, simplified warning-style labels on packaged foods, and improved availability of healthier options in and around educational institutions.

ICMR-NIN has also proposed exploring health taxes on sugary drinks and HFSS foods, alongside subsidies to promote access to fruits and vegetables. Emphasising youth engagement, officials stressed the need to involve adolescents as active participants in shaping a healthier food ecosystem.

The initiative marks a coordinated effort to safeguard adolescent health, enhance learning outcomes, and strengthen India’s future workforce.