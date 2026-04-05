U’khand Police conferred President’s Police Colour

CM congratulates state police for recognition

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Apr: Uttarakhand Police have been conferred the President’s Police Colour. The achievement was hailed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a landmark recognition of the force’s distinguished service.

On this occasion, the CM congratulated the entire state police for bringing honour to Uttarakhand and earning a place among the country’s most decorated forces. He described the achievement as a historic milestone and a golden chapter in the state’s journey. He added that the honour symbolises not merely an award but the spirit of dedication, discipline and unwavering service that defines the force.

The CM expressed his happiness after Director General, Police, Deepam Seth apprised him of the development during a meeting at the CM’s residence, last evening. He observed that the recognition places Uttarakhand Police among an elite group of police forces in the country which have been bestowed with the highest national honour for distinguished and exemplary service. He extended his congratulations and best wishes to the DGP as well as officers and personnel across all ranks.

Dhami also conveyed gratitude to the President, the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister and commented that that their leadership and continuous guidance have contributed significantly to the achievements of Uttarakhand Police. He remarked that the honour enhances not only the prestige of the police force but also elevates the stature of the state at the national level.

Emphasising the significance of the award, the CM stated that it represents years of bravery, professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty. He also noted that the conferment follows a rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process encompassing various facets of policing, including maintenance of law & order, crime control, internal security, disaster response, public safety and adoption of modern technology. Once inscribed on the police flag and uniform, he added, the distinction becomes a permanent emblem of pride and tradition, inspiring every member of the force to uphold the highest standards of service.

Praising the performance of Uttarakhand Police, Dhami asserted that despite challenging terrain and limited resources, the force has maintained effective law & order and has demonstrated commendable success in crime control. Through the adoption of modern technology and smart policing initiatives, it has strengthened public trust and responsiveness.

He also lauded the role of the police in disaster management in the state and recalled the role and the exemplary conduct of the state police during the Kedarnath disaster of 2013 and other natural calamities, where personnel displayed exceptional courage, promptness and humanitarian concern, saving numerous lives. The CM added that efficient handling of security, traffic and crowd management during large-scale events such as the Kumbh Mela, the Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra further reflects the force’s operational capability and commitment to public service.

Dhami further observed that, in areas such as women’s safety, cybercrime control, tourism security and community policing, Uttarakhand Police have evolved a responsive and forward-looking model through innovation, technological integration and active public participation, which is increasingly being seen as a benchmark for other states.

The CM claimed that the conferment of the President’s Police Colour during the Silver Jubilee year of Uttarakhand lends added significance to the occasion, symbolising 25 years of the state’s progress marked by service, resilience and institutional excellence. Expressing confidence in the future trajectory of the force, Dhami expressed confidence that Uttarakhand Police would continue to advance with its guiding motto of “Friendship, Service, Security” and emerge as a model of smart policing at the global level, while reiterating the government’s commitment to its modernisation and welfare.

Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth described the honour as a defining moment in the history of Uttarakhand Police and attributed the recognition to the dedication, courage and sense of duty of its personnel, as well as the support and sacrifices of their families. He expressed confidence that the recognition would further motivate the force to set higher benchmarks of excellence in service to the nation and the state.