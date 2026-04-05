Pharmacists play crucial role in health services: Speaker Bhushan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 3 Apr: Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and MLA from Kotdwar, attended the Second Convention of the Uttarakhand Pharmacy Service Association (Allopathic), District Pauri Garhwal, as the Chief Guest today at Devi Road, here.

Addressing the gathering, she emphasised that pharmacists play a crucial role in strengthening and making healthcare services more effective in the state. She described pharmacists as the backbone of the healthcare system, ensuring the availability of medicines even in remote and rural areas.

She further stated that the Uttarakhand Government is continuously working towards the expansion and strengthening of healthcare services, and the contribution of pharmacists in this effort is highly commendable. She highlighted that during important events like the Char Dham Yatra, the responsibilities of pharmacists increase significantly, and therefore, their needs and facilities must be given special attention.

She assured that the issues and demands of pharmacy personnel will be taken seriously and every possible effort will be made to resolve them. The government’s objective is to ensure accessible, efficient, and high-quality healthcare services for the general public.

On this occasion, the association representatives submitted a memorandum highlighting their key demands, including:

Immediate operationalisation of 63 sanctioned pharmacist posts for the Char Dham Yatra;

grant of Rs 5400 grade pay to diploma pharmacists appointed after 2009 upon completion of 10 years of service, as per previous provisions; and approval for the construction of a pharmacy building in the district for association activities.

The Speaker responded positively to the memorandum and assured that necessary directions would be issued to the authorities for appropriate action.

The event was also attended by Pratap Singh Pawar (Minister of State rank), District President Pancham Singh Rawat, Association President Sudha Kukreti, along with Sanjay Negi, Ruchin Maheshwari, DS Negi, Rajesh Shah, and other distinguished attendees.