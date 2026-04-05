Minister Ganesh Joshi welcomed at Itanagar Airport by BJP workers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Itanagar, 3 Apr: On his arrival in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi was accorded a grand welcome at Itanagar Airport by office bearers and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Subsequently, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu paid a courtesy visit and welcomed him with a bouquet.

During the interaction, both ministers held detailed discussions on innovations, schemes, and development prospects in the fields of agriculture and horticulture in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. They emphasised strengthening mutual cooperation between the two states in areas such as agricultural technology, modern farming practices, and enhancing farmers’ income.

Ganesh Joshi stated that the exchange of experiences between states would prove beneficial for farmers and provide a new direction to the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, Gabriel D Wangsu appreciated the initiatives undertaken in Uttarakhand’s agriculture sector and stressed the need for collaborative efforts in the future.