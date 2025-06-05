Mayur Dikshit appointed Haridwar DM amid land scam fallout

Nitika Khandelwal is new Tehri DM

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 3 Jun: In a late evening bureaucratic reshuffle today, the Uttarakhand government transferred two IAS officers following the suspension of two IAS and one PCS officer in the Haridwar land scam . Mayur Dikshit has been appointed as the new District Magistrate (DM) of Haridwar, replacing Karmendra Singh, who was suspended earlier in the day. Dikshit was currently posted as DM of Tehri, and Nitika Khandelwal has now been appointed as DM of Tehri in his place.

Dikshit, a 2013 batch IAS officer, previously held key roles, including Director, Rehabilitation Tehri Dam Project, and Vice Chairman, District Development Authority Tehri. He has now been relieved of these responsibilities to take charge of Haridwar district.

Meanwhile, Nitika Khandelwal, a 2015 batch IAS officer, has assumed charge as DM of Tehri Garhwal. She has been relieved from her previous roles, including Additional Secretary, Information Technology, Su-raj (Good Governance) and Science & Technology, Director USAC, and Managing Director HILTRON. Khandelwal has also been entrusted with the Director, Rehabilitation Tehri Dam Project portfolio.