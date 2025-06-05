Two-Year, Four-Semester PG Course Framework Ready: Prof Surekha Dangwal

Meeting of Advisory Committee of ‘Centre for Hindu Studies’ concludes at Doon Varsitys

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Jun: A meeting of the Academic Advisory Committee was held today with Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal in the chair at the Doon University, for the development of the MA Hindu Studies curriculum. The Vice Chancellor stated that the state government is committed to establishing the Centre for Hindu Studies and promote teaching and research in the fields of Indian culture, philosophy, and folk arts. In this direction, the Centre is being initiated at the university. Initially, postgraduate-level teaching will begin from this session, and the Centre will be expanded in the future. The postgraduate course framework is ready and will be implemented from this session.

Renowned educationist and former Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindu Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha, Prof Girishwar Mishra participated virtually in the meeting. He emphasised that along with the two-year postgraduate course, a four-year undergraduate programme in Hindu Studies should also be developed, as it would facilitate the implementation of teaching in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy.

Prof Sadashiv Kumar Dwivedi, Coordinator of the Centre for Hindu Studies, and Professor in the Department of Sanskrit at Banaras Hindu University, stressed the inclusion of folk art, regional languages, food habits, customs, rituals, and festivals in the curriculum, along with communication studies and logical discourse techniques.

Prof Omnath Bimali, Director of the Centre for Hindu Studies, Delhi University, suggested incorporating concise, informative, and employment-oriented modules on texts like Yoga, Upanishads, and Vedas. He also highlighted the need to deliberate on Mimansa philosophy, Ayurveda, Nyaya (logic), and the philosophical thoughts of Kabir, Dadu, Nanak, and Tulsidas.

Prof Prerna Malhotra, Joint Director, Centre for Hindu Studies at Delhi University, said that the curriculum will focus on the holistic development of students by integrating theoretical concepts with skill development and value-based education. It also includes provisions for students to gain practical experience during their studies.

Prof Sudha Rani Pandey, former Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Sanskrit University, mentioned that the curriculum would help enhance students’ logical thinking and expand the scope of critical discourse. A comparative study of Indian philosophy with other philosophical traditions would strengthen students’ analytical abilities.

Prof HC Purohit, Coordinator of the Centre for Hindu Studies at Doon University, stated that the course will begin from this session and all preparations have been completed. After the admission process concludes, a one-week workshop will be organised in which experts will elaborate on the objectives of the Centre and the various courses it offers. The welcome and vote of thanks to the experts were presented by Prof HC Purohit.