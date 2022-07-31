MDDA stops construction of 5 Star Hotel on New Rajpur Road

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Jul: Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) has been continuously accused of ignoring large scale illegal plotting and construction of buildings in the district and even accused of colluding with the realtors by deliberately choosing to look the other way. However, when in some cases, the heat is turned on by the media or society, then it does get pressurised to act.

Some days ago, MDDA was forced to stop illegal levelling of land after it became a hot issue. A hillock has been razed to the ground in gross violation without any approvals, allegedly by a powerful family from South Africa.

Today, the MDDA was forced to act again and stop construction work on an upcoming Five Star Hotel on New Rajpur Road being carried out by Mahalaxmi Buildwell. As per MDDA sources, while a map for a five star hotel at 265/614 New Rajpur Road owned by Mahalaxmi Buildwell and Manjit Johar had been approved, the construction work began without obtaining the no-objection letters from various departments. The under-construction building was sealed today on the orders of Mohan Singh Barnia, Secretary, MDDA. Secretary Burnia, Executive Engineer Ajay Mathur, Assistant Engineer Abhishek Bhardwaj, Junior Engineer Govind Singh and a Police Force were present at the site when it was sealed.