Medal Rush at National Games 2025: Aishwary Pratap Tomar shines, Hockey Teams dominate

By Anukriti Srivastava

Dehradun, 5 Feb: The eighth day of the 38th National Games 2025 showcased fierce competition as athletes from various states vied for medals across multiple sports, including shooting, archery, rowing, track cycling, and canoe slalom. Team events like football and hockey also progressed, with squads battling for essential victories. Karnataka is currently leading the medal count with 53 medals, closely followed by Services with 40, making the race for dominance increasingly competitive.

In women’s hockey, Haryana and Maharashtra delivered standout performances. Haryana kicked off their campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Karnataka, while Maharashtra also shone, defeating Uttarakhand, 3-0. In a thrilling match, Mizoram and Manipur ended in a 2-2 draw, setting the stage for even tougher contests as teams approach the knockout stages.

In shooting, Aishwary Pratap Tomar put on an impressive display in the men’s 50m 3-position rifle qualification round, scoring 598—one point above the current world record. However, since this was achieved during the qualification, it won’t be recognised as an official record. His remarkable score placed him at the top of the qualification standings, earning him a spot in the final. Other notable shooters, including Paris Olympic medalist Swapnil Kusale, also advanced to the finals, with Swapnil finishing in 5th place with a score of 588.

The highlight of the day came in the women’s 10m air pistol event, where Suruchi from Haryana clinched the gold medal with an outstanding score of 245.7. She outperformed her teammate and Asian Games champion Palak, who took home the silver with a score of 243.6. Simranpreet Kaur from Punjab secured the bronze medal, contributing to her state’s medal tally.

As the day unfolds, fans can look forward to more exhilarating action in archery, boxing, and other sports. With top athletes delivering their best performances, the excitement surrounding the National Games 2025 continues to escalate.