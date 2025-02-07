Some Additional Secretaries given enhanced responsibilities

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: A minor bureaucratic reshuffle has been ordered in Uttarakhand. All the changes, except in one case involving the level of Secretary, have been effected at the level of Additional Secretaries and, in most cases, additional responsibilities have been given to them as per the orders issued today by the State Personnel Department. Although a comprehensive review of responsibilities is ongoing, some officers have already seen their responsibilities increase.

IAS officer Yugal Kishore Pant has been given additional charge as the Director General, Culture. Recently promoted to the level of Secretary, Yugal Kishore was previously Secretary, Religious Affairs and Culture.

In the latest transfers, IAS officer Reena Joshi has been assigned the role of Additional Secretary, Transport, in addition to her responsibilities as Managing Director, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation and Additional Secretary, Personnel. Previously, this position was held by Narendra Joshi of the Railway Service, who has now been relieved from the state following the end of his deputation, leaving the post vacant.

Additional Secretary Umesh Narayan Pandey has also been given additional charge as Director, Uttarakhand Social Audit Accountability and Transparency Agency. Umesh Narayan Pandey continues to serve as Additional Secretary, Industry.

Newly promoted Panna Lal Shukla has been given the responsibilities of the Language and Census Departments, in addition to his role as Additional Secretary, Panchayati Raj. This is his first assignment as Additional Secretary. However, Panna Lal Shukla is set to retire in March, giving him less than two months to serve in this capacity.

The government has released a short list of these transfers, and further reshuffling is anticipated as part of the ongoing review.