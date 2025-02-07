Products manufactured by SHGs launched for sale under REAP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Feb: Under the Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project (REAP), being implemented by the Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS) under the Department of Rural Development, various products manufactured by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) have been officially launched for public use and sale.

The Chief Development Officer, Dehradun, Abhinav Shah, launched the new products—Hilans Turmeric Powder, Hilans Chili Powder, Hilans Coriander Powder, Hilans Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil, Hilans Finger Millet Biscuits and Hilans Barnyard Millet Biscuits at the “Hilans Outlet & Bakery” store located at Vikas Bhawan Campus, Survey Chowk, Dehradun.

Hilans is dedicated to enhancing market access for farmers in the hill regions by processing and adding value to agricultural produce through SHGs and farmer federations.

With the support of the Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project, the “Safalta CLF” in Doiwala Block has been procuring raw spices from local farmers to produce turmeric, chili, and coriander powders. Similarly, the “Vikas Mahila CLF” in Kalsi Block has been engaged in the Coldpress Mustard oil from locally grown mustard crops. Additionally, in the non-farm sector, the “Swabhiman Mahila CLF” has been manufacturing various bakery items, including millet-based cookies like Finger Millet Biscuits and Barnyard Millet Biscuits.

With the establishment of such kind of enterprises, the project has significantly contributed to the value chain of local agricultural and non-agricultural produce of over 2,000 women associated with these three federations are directly or indirectly benefiting from activities related to raw material supply, processing, and marketing.

During the event, Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah emphasised the importance of supporting local products and rural enterprises. He stated that such initiatives play a crucial role in fostering sustainable livelihoods and economic growth in Uttarakhand. Encouraging organic, authentic, and locally made products under the Hilans brand, supported by REAP Dehradun, will create new opportunities for self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah added, “The Hilans Bakery & Outlet has proven to be an excellent platform for marketing various agricultural and non-agricultural products developed by SHGs and farmer federations under REAP and the National Rural Livelihood Mission. This initiative not only provides customers with naturally pure and high-quality products but also showcases the hard work and dedication of our local entrepreneurs. We take pride in supporting their efforts in bringing premium-quality products to the market.”

Project Director, DRDA, Vikram Singh, expressed his delight at the progress made within the community. He remarked, “It is inspiring to witness the growth of rural enterprises. These products not only strengthen the local economy but also provide consumers with healthier alternatives.”

District Project Manager Kailash Chandra Bhatt added, “We are committed to empowering our local communities and expanding the reach of their products to a wider audience. Today’s launch marks an important step in that direction.”

The event was attended by Project Director Vikram Singh, Assistant Project Director Aparna Bahuguna, District Development Officer Sunil Kumar, officials from various departments, REAP staff, and members of cooperative boards.