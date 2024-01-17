Medical College to be established in Pithoragarh soon: CM

Dhami participates in road show at Pithoragarh

By Our Staff Reporter

Pithoragarh, 16 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a road show organised from the Surendra Singh Baldiya Sports Stadium to Dev Singh Maidan, here, today. Thousands of local people, public representatives, theatre artists, advocates, ex-servicemen and people from different areas welcomed the Chief Minister by participating in the road show organised from Clock Tower Takana, Gupta Tiraha, Kemu Roadways Station to Dev Singh Maidan. The CM was given a warm welcome with folk music played on traditional Uttarakhandi instruments, folk dances like Chholiya and Kalash Yatra.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the local people by showering flowers on them.

On this occasion, CM Dhami announced that, soon, a medical college would be established in Pithoragarh. He also declared that regular flights from Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh would also start soon.

On the occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth about Rs 217 crores. Addressing the gathering, he claimed that, with these projects, development would gain momentum in Pithoragarh. He shared that the Cabinet has given its consent to establishing a medical college, here, and asserted that this would not have been possible without a double engine government in the state and active support of the Centre.

Dhami reminded that Pithoragarh is his birthplace and that he finds it difficult to express in words the love that he has received from here. The CM added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking development works ahead rapidly. Pithoragarh is also not untouched by this momentum.

The CM further stated that the temples of Pithoragarh are being developed under the Manaskhand scheme. Fresh efforts are being made to start an air service from Naini Saini Airport soon. A trial landing has been successful and, as soon as the due permissions are granted, regular air services will begin.

CM Dhami added that development of any country is not possible without the active participation of women. The Government is committed to women empowerment in the state and has launched many projects and schemes towards this under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ​