‘Medical Mela’ to be held at Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib, Rishikesh, on 7 Jan

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 1 Jan: In honour of the upcoming birth celebration of Guru Gobind Singh on 17 January, a Medical Mela will be held on 7 January at Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib in Rishikesh. This event aims to provide healthcare services to the community and promote the spirit of selfless service, a core value in Sikhism.

The Medical Mela will witness the participation of more than 60 specialist doctors from various fields, ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for attendees. Services offered include free medicine distribution, pathology tests, radiology examinations, consultations, and a blood donation camp.

Registration for the Medical Mela will commence from 2 January and will be open until 5 January. All those in need of medical assistance are encouraged to complete their registration during this period. The organisers emphasise the importance of timely registration to facilitate a smooth and efficient healthcare experience for the attendees.

Additionally, Dr Meenu Singh, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, will meet and encourage all the doctors participating in this noble service. This year marks the 14th year of the Medical Mela, and Dr Singh’s presence adds a special dimension to the event.

“We are delighted to have Dr Meenu Singh grace our Medical Mela and provide encouragement to the dedicated team of doctors some of whom have been attending each year uninterruptedly. The inclusion of a blood donation camp further underscores our commitment to holistic healthcare and community welfare,” said Narinder Jit Singh Bindra, the Chairman of the Organising Trust.