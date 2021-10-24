Minister Ganesh Joshi celebrates Amit Shah’s b’day with distribution of blankets

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 22 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi distributed blankets to poor and needy people on the occasion of Amit Shah’s birthday here, today, and assured them all possible help in the future.

Minister Joshi said that due to the calamity of the past few days, the birthday of Home Minister Amit Shah was being held with simplicity.

He claimed that every BJP worker is working to take development to the last person. He pointed out that, after the disaster in Uttarakhand, the Home Minister reached Doon at 1 a.m., so that as soon as he woke up in the morning he could visit the disaster affected areas. This is how important Uttarakhand is to the Centre. He affirmed that the central government had assured all possible help to the state.

Following the instructions of Amit Shah, a team from the Centre has reached Uttarakhand, he disclose, which would take stock of the damage caused by the disaster so that appropriate assistance could be provided. Joshi also praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for visiting ground zero and taking stock of the disaster. The officials had been asked to provide all possible help to the victims. Present on the occasion were BJP Mussoorie President Mohan Petwal, Kushal Rana, Arvind Semwal, Mukesh Dhanai, Manoj Kharola, Abhilash, Sapna Sharma, Anil Singh Annu, Narmada Negi, Vijay Ramola, Dharampal Panwar, Amit Bhatt and many others.