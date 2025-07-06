Minister Ganesh Joshi directs immediate reopening of blocked roads

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Jul: Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi chaired a review meeting on Friday at his Camp Office on New Cantt Road, here, with officials of the Rural Development Department regarding roads blocked due to heavy rainfall across the state. During the meeting, Minister Joshi instructed the officials to ensure daily monitoring of closed roads and to submit daily reports to the ministry.

He instructed that all obstructed routes must be reopened at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience to the public. Minister Joshi informed that, as of last evening, a total of 94 roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) were blocked, of which 33 roads had already been cleared. Currently, 70 roads remain blocked, including 16 in Kumaon and 54 in Garhwal region.

The Minister said that road restoration work is being carried out on a war footing with the help of JCB machines. He also directed officials to expedite ongoing construction works, ensure high-quality execution, and complete all projects within the stipulated timeline. Furthermore, he emphasised timely disbursement of compensation for acquired land, proper disposal of debris through designated dumping yards, and mandatory field presence of ground-level officers. He warned of strict action against negligent officers.

During the meeting, directions were also issued regarding the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) — to connect women from self-help groups with employment opportunities, provide training, and ensure regular monitoring of their activities. The Minister instructed the department to plant more fruit-bearing saplings than last year during the upcoming Harela festival.

He also stressed the importance of branding, packaging, and marketing of products under the House of Himalayas initiative. Additionally, he called for the timely completion of works under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Radhika Jha, Commissioner Anuradha Pal, Additional Secretary Jharna Kamthan, URRDA CEO Abhishek Ruhela, Chief Engineer SK Pathak, and other senior officials.