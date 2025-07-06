Streetlights provided for Kotdwar Municipal Corp by BEL at Speaker Bhushan’s request

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 4 Jul: A major initiative to install streetlights in the Kotdwar Municipal Corporation area was launched today. Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan attended the street light distribution programme organised under the CSR initiative of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, the Speaker extended her greetings to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the people of Uttarakhand on the completion of four years of service, dedication, and integrity by the Chief Minister. She conveyed these wishes on behalf of the people of Kotdwar.

Khanduri shared that she had requested BEL in February 2024 to provide streetlights for Kotdwar. Acting on that request, BEL has now provided 1,500 streetlights to the Kotdwar Municipal Corporation, which she described as a matter of pride and joy for the entire city.

Highlighting the importance of BEL’s presence in Kotdwar, she said that the products manufactured here are used not only across India but also internationally. She proudly noted that during ‘Operation Sindoor’, defence systems developed by BEL Kotdwar were used in India’s ballistic missiles, significantly contributing to the nation’s security.

She added that BEL has previously supported several public welfare projects in Kotdwar at her request, such as installing CCTV cameras across the city and constructing a maternity ward at Jhandichaur Hospital. Currently, with BEL’s support, a mammography lab is being established at the Kotdwar Base Hospital at a cost of approximately Rs 2 crore, providing timely breast cancer screening for women.

The Speaker also mentioned that efforts are underway to modernise hospital labs in Kotdwar with BEL’s assistance. She further requested BEL’s support for the installation of 2,000 solar streetlights, cameras for river cleanliness and surveillance, and other developmental projects.

BEL General Manager Ambrish Tripathi, present at the event, praised Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan’s proactive approach, stating that her efforts have enabled Kotdwar to consistently benefit from BEL’s CSR activities. He affirmed that BEL takes her suggestions seriously and will continue to act on them in the future.

Towards the end of the event, the Speaker urged citizens to maintain cleanliness during the monsoon season, avoid dumping household waste into rivers or drains, and to promote the message of sanitation among children. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Present on the occasion were BEL General Manager Ambrish Tripathi, Mayor Shailendra Rawat, Municipal Commissioner PL Shah, Suman Kotnala, Mandal President Vikasdeep Mittal, Prema Khantwal, Ashish Rawat, municipal councillors, and many other dignitaries.