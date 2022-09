By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 23 Sept: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi participated in the ‘Divyangjan Assist Camp’ organised by the BJP at Survey Community Centre, Hathibadkala, today, under the service fortnight programme underway to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He distributed wheelchairs, walking sticks, glasses, hearing aids, tricycles, etc., to the differently-abled.