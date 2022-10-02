Minister Joshi launches ‘U’khand Virtual Bazaar Udaan Fest 2022’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Sept: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today launched the ‘Uttarakhand Virtual Bazaar Udaan Fest 2022’ at Himalaya Garden, in Jakhan.

As many as 90 stalls have been set up in this Udaan Fest, where different types of products are available. This fest will run from 30 September to 2 October.

On this occasion, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that today women are moving ahead in every field. There are many stalls at the Udaan Fest in which the products have been prepared by women. He added that the government is continuously working for the uplift and empowerment of women.

Many people including Founder Jyoti Doval, and Richa Karnwal were present on this occasion.