Minister Satpal inaugurates Ghansali Basant Mahotsav–2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Tehri, 12 Feb: The three-day “Ghansali Basant Mahotsav–2026” organised at Shriram Hotel in the Ghansali Nagar Panchayat area, was inaugurated today by the State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, as the Chief Guest. His daughter-in-law, Mohina Rawat, and grandson Shiansh Rawat, Ghansali MLA Shakti Lal Shah, Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, and BJP District President Uday Rawat were also present.

While inaugurating the festival, the Cabinet Minister extended his greetings on the occasion of Basant Mahotsav. He said that the spring season symbolises nature’s colours and joy, bringing renewed energy into lives. The festival not only showcases rich cultural heritage but also serves as an important medium to unite society. He added that spring encourages all to connect with nature and appreciate its beauty—when flowers bloom, trees sprout new leaves, and the environment is filled with colours and fragrance. It reminds people to embrace life’s happiness and share it with others. He urged everyone to enjoy the festival and spread love and harmony.

On this occasion, Maharaj laid the foundation stone for one Public Works Department project worth Rs 1.7179 crore in the Ghansali Assembly constituency. He also laid the foundation stones for two Irrigation Department projects worth Rs10.6963 crore and inaugurated three Panchayat Bhawans constructed by the Panchayati Raj Department at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. In total, development projects worth Rs 13.0142 crore were dedicated to the Ghansali Nagar Panchayat area.

He stated that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is witnessing continuous development. The government is prioritising road connectivity, and so far, 14,027 new villages have been connected by road. Plans are underway to construct ring roads and flyovers in busy cities to improve urban traffic. The Chief Minister’s Gram Sampark Yojana has been launched to connect remote rural settlements. Under the Deendayal Upadhyay Home Stay Scheme, more than 5,000 homestays have been registered, benefiting 1,118 individuals. Plans are also being prepared to facilitate the Adi Kailash Yatra and enable Kailash Darshan from Lipulekh. Construction and renovation of Panchayat Bhawans are being undertaken to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions.

He further said that initiatives such as “Sleep Under the Stars” are being promoted in the state, allowing tourists to safely enjoy starry nights under the open sky. This unique experience will provide a new direction to tourism while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

MLA Shakti Lal Shah stated that it is the collective responsibility to preserve ancient culture and heritage. Nagar Panchayat Chairman Ghansali, Anand Bisht, welcomed Minister Satpal Maharaj and read out a citation in his honour.

The event featured a grand welcome by a school girls’ band. Cultural dance performances were presented by the Hansa Group and students of Government Inter College. Students of Government Inter College, Kireth Kamer, staged a play based on the life of Veer Madho Singh Bhandari, for which the Minister awarded them a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Mahalakshmi kits were also distributed to women on the occasion.

Among those present were Nagar Panchayat Chairman Chamyala Govind, Trade Association representative Kailash Badoni, former Block Pramukh Vasumati Ghanata, Pramukh Rajiv Kandari, Senior Pramukh Pyar Singh Bisht, Junior Pramukh Krishna Gairola, SDM Ghansali Alkesh Naudiyal, along with councilors, local residents, and departmental officials and staff.