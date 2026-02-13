Tribute paid to Dr Zakir Hussain on Birth Anniversary

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 12 Feb: The 129th birth anniversary of renowned thinker, eminent educationist, chief architect of Jamia and India’s third President, Dr Zakir Hussain, was commemorated with great splendour by the Jamia National Foundation at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, in collaboration with the University.

The inaugural Zakir Hussain Memorial Lecture was delivered by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mazhar Asif, who presided over the function and highlighted Dr Zakir Hussain’s life, services, and contributions to the nation and Jamia.

Former Union Minister and grandson of Dr Zakir Hussain, Salman Khurshid said that his greatest distinction lay in being a teacher and a great human being.

Senior Foundation member Dr Syed Farooq remarked that lighting a lamp in times of darkness is the true virtue of a human being, adding that Dr Zakir Hussain remains a symbol of hope and guidance.

Addressing the gathering, Mirza Qamar Ahsan Beg announced that the Jamia National Foundation would support 100 underprivileged students every year by paying their tuition fees.

The event was compered by Moeen Shadab, while the vote of thanks was proposed by Fizza Beg, and a large number of faculty members, students, Foundation representatives, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.