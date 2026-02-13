Strong road infrastructure necessary for development: Dhami

CM lays foundation stone for Rs 12.03 cr road widening project in Sahaspur

Garhwal Post Bureau

Sahaspur (Dehradun), 12 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the second phase of the road widening project from Mithiberi via Parwal to Chandni Chowk and from Parwal to Vigyan Dham Jhajra in the Sahaspur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district today. The project, being undertaken at a cost of Rs 12.03 crores under the CM’s announcement, will cover the widening work from kilometre 1 to kilometre 10 and is expected to provide a new and improved shape to these important routes.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM asserted that strong road infrastructure forms the foundation of holistic development in the State. Improved connectivity, he said, would provide fresh impetus to local trade, tourism, education and the health services as well strengthen the regional economy.

Making several significant announcements for the development of the Sahaspur Assembly constituency, Dhami approved a series of public welfare works on the occasion. These include the construction of a tube well for drinking water supply at Bhauwala, construction of a drainage channel from Daru Chowk to the Keshavwala River to provide relief from waterlogging in the Municipal Corporation area, development of a cremation ground near Arcadia Barowala Park and construction of a retaining wall and road from Asanpur to the cremation ground. He also announced the construction of retaining walls on the Asan River at Umedpur and Parwal under Thakurpur to protect agricultural land, construction of a retaining wall for safeguarding the residential area of Municipal Corporation Ward No 93 Barowala, and construction of a road to the cremation ground at Paundha along with a retaining wall to prevent land erosion caused by the nearby drain.

The CM emphasised that the State Government is committed to expanding basic infrastructure facilities in accordance with public aspirations and is continuously working towards balanced and inclusive development. He further reminded that various national and international ratings are placing Uttarakhand among the leading States in inclusive development. Referring to women as the backbone of the hill economy, he stated that under the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, women associated with self-help groups are producing goods capable of competing with multinational companies. He further noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fourth largest economy in the world. Uttarakhand’s economy has also expanded 26 times, the State budget has crossed Rs 1 lakh crores, electricity production has increased fourfold and reverse migration has registered a rise of 44 per cent.

Reiterating the government’s firm stand, Dhami asserted that there would be no compromise with the identity, culture and demographic balance of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He stated that the implementation of the UCC, the stringent anti-cheating law and strict action against illegal encroachments and land mafias reflect the Government’s commitment to preserving the State’s core character. He added that special emphasis is being placed on employment generation and that preparations are underway for 10,000 to 12,000 fresh appointments during the current financial year. The CM also appreciated the sensitivity and proactive approach of local MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir towards addressing local issues.

On the occasion, MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir observed that under the leadership of CM Dhami, the State is setting new benchmarks in good governance and development. He said numerous schemes are being implemented in the interest of youth, women and farmers. Strict laws have been enacted to preserve the culture and original identity of the State, and under Pushkar Singh Dhami’s leadership there is no place for appeasement politics, with the Government functioning on the principle of collective support, inclusive development and universal trust.

A large number of local residents and public representatives were present on the occasion.