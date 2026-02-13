Trade unions take to streets in Doon over new Labour Codes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Feb: Responding to a nationwide call by central trade unions, various workers’ organisations staged protests across the country today against the implementation of the four new labour codes, with significant demonstrations witnessed in Dehradun as well.

In Dehradun, the unions affiliated with CITU, AITUC and INTUC, along with members of the Basti Bachao Andolan, organised a rally pressing for their demands. The demonstrators marched through the city and staged a protest at the district headquarters. A memorandum addressed to the President of India was also submitted through the district administration on this occasion.

The rally by the trade unions began from Ghantaghar and proceeded via Astley Hall towards the Secretariat. However, as the procession advanced in that direction, the police personnel stopped the protesters by putting up barricades. Agitated over being prevented from moving ahead, the demonstrators sat on a dharna on the road itself and raised slogans against the policies of the Modi Government.

CPI (ML) state secretary Indresh Maikhuri alleged that during the Covid-19 period and after that, the Modi Government had replaced nearly 40 existing labour laws with four labour codes, which he termed anti-worker. He claimed that these new labour codes are designed entirely to benefit the corporates and would push workers towards a form of economic servitude.

He stated that workers across the world had fought hard to secure the eight-hour work day, with sacrifices made in 1886, the memory of which continues to be honoured every year on May Day. He alleged that through the new labour codes, the Government had effectively dismantled the eight-hour work day and was curtailing workers’ rights to form unions. He further contended that the Government had failed to provide adequate safeguards for labour welfare, compelling workers across the country to take to the streets in protest.

Speakers at the demonstration also asserted that while the Government is imposing labour codes on workers, it is simultaneously undermining the interests of farmers. They claimed that the trade deal signed with the US would adversely affect Indian farmers and said the protest was also directed against such policies.

Today the protesters also raised concerns over alleged displacement of the poor and rising crime in Uttarakhand. Representatives of various political parties and trade unions participated in the agitation. Aanganwadi workers, mid-day meal workers, bank employees, auto drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, contractual workers from tea gardens and those associated with the electricity sector were among those who joined the protest.