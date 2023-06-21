Missing Olympic medal will be lifetime regret: Ronjan Sodhi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Shooter Ronjan Sodhi , who won gold medals in two consecutive World Cups, still regrets the defeat in the Olympics. He was participating in a panel discussion at the Amar Ujala Uttarakhand Samvad held at a local hotel here yesterday. Ronjan said, just before the match, the Sports Minister had called him three times. After this, due to the questions of other people including the media, he came under pressure and missed the target. This, Sodhi asserted that he will regret all his life. He also had a message for the younger audience and in particular for the budding sportspersons. He made it clear that in order to get success in any field, defeat should never be allowed to affect the heart and victory should never be allowed to affect the mind. Challenges are there in every field, but to be successful, we have to be passionate about our work. Hockey player Rani Rampal also participated in the discussion. Rani Rampal recalled her matches and the successes and failures of the Indian Women’s Hockey team.