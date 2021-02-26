MLA Joshi reviews progress on Jal Nigam works

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Feb: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi held a meeting with officials of the Jal Nigam at his residence, today, and reviewed the development work being done by the department in his constituency. Also present on the occasion was the Jal Nigam MD SK Pant.

Joshi instructed the officials to take up construction of an overhead tank in Garhi Cantt as early as possible. He asked for the sewer line work in Salawala to be completed by 31 March. He wanted the technical proposal for the water supply line in Vijay Colony to be approved soon. Similar instructions were given regarding Shivam Vihar, Kishanpur, Officers Colony, Shakti Colony, etc.

Also present on the occasion were Jal Nigam EE Deepak Mittal, EE Sandeep Kashyap, Corporator Bhupendra Kathait, Sanjay Nautiyal, Chunnilal, Satyendra Nath and Kamal Thapa.