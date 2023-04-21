Mock drill conducted by NDMA, SDMA for Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Apr: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) jointly led a mock drill to test preparedness for disaster management today. This mock drill has been undertaken with a view to ensuring a safe Chardham Yatra, which is starting on 22 April. The exercise also aimed to test coordination between various departments concerned, on establishing effective communication between all the stakeholders and on use of latest technology including GIS for rescue operations.

In the mock drill, use of drones and GIS mapping of all resources, use of satellite imagery during disasters like earthquakes, emergency systems of hospitals in the state, increase in their surge capacity, and overall disaster response were also tested.

The NDMA suggested that, for better management of disasters in the state, two-way dialogue has to be established for effective communication between various stakeholders. The number of pilgrims and real time information on various travel routes during the Char Dham Yatra is to be updated and displayed every 24 hours. Pilgrims coming on the Yatra should be made aware of the possible health problems during the yatra. The NDMA stressed on an action based plans for better management of disasters. Along with this, suggestions were also given on arranging relief camps with basic facilities well in advance. During the Char Dham Yatra and management of disasters, traffic control, crowd management, provision of additional bridges at various disaster-prone places of Char Dham were also discussed.

Secretary, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha and NDMA member Major General Sudhir Behl reviewed the entire table top exercise and mock exercise with the state administration, district administration, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and other higher officials concerned. After the mock exercise, suggestions on good practices, challenges and better disaster management were invited from the district administration and the observer deployed by NDMA during the mock exercise.

During the exercises, all possible forms of disaster were taken into consideration such as imaginary earthquake in Barkot and Chamoli, cloudburst in Uttarkashi, bus falling in Joshimath, landslide in Kirtinagar, fire in Gopeshwar, bus accident in Nalopali, stampede in Rishikesh, etc., where the rescue operations were carried out in mock exercises.

Later, Secretary, Disaster Management, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha directed the drinking water department to immediately prepare a DPR and send it to the government for the renovation of tanks made to fill water tanks at various places in the state to deal with fire-related disasters.

On this occasion, Major General Sudhir Behl, Member, NDMA, Inspector General, SDRF, Ridhim Aggarwal, IRS Expert VB Gannayak. senior officers of Army, Police, NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, Health, Public Works Department, Tourism Department were present.