Mother of UCOST Jt Director Dr DP Uniyal passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Jan: Pushpa Uniyal, mother of Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director of Uttarakhand Council for Science and Technology, Jhajhra, passed away last night in Ahmedabad.

Pushpa Uniyal, besides being an active member of Indira Nagar Colony Welfare Association, also worked for the promotion of girls’ education through the organisation ‘Ainak’.

Among the three sons of the late Pushpa Uniyal, the elder, Govind Uniyal, serves in the army, while the middle son is Dr DP Uniyal. The younger son, Sushil Uniyal, runs his business in England.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, UCOST Director-General Durgesh Pant, BJP MLA Savita Kapoor, Corporator Meera Kathait, Colonel MM Choubey, BJP media panelist Rajeev Uniyal and Commandant, ITBP, Seema Dwar, and many others have expressed condolences on the demise of Mrs Uniyal.

According to Dr DP Uniyal, her last journey will take place from his Dehradun residence, 672, Indira Nagar Colony, for Haridwar tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.