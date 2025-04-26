Muslims in Mussoorie offer namaz wearing black bands, demand strict action against terrorists

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 25 Apr: After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, everyone is expressing condolences to the families of the people killed and demanding strict action against terrorism. The Muslim community gathered at mosques here, today, and offered namaz wearing black bands. Two minutes’ silence was kept for the peace of the souls of those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

They also raised slogans like ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘Hindustan Zindabad’. They demanded that the central government take strict action against the terrorist organisations and restore peace in the Kashmir valley. They urged the government not to spare anyone involved in this heinous crime. Such acts should be dealt with seriously and the criminals should be given a befitting reply. It was pointed out that the aim of such terrorist incidents is to spoil the harmony between Hindus and Muslims living in the country. They demanded that the terrorists who kill Indians should be shot. It was stated that some people are trying unsuccessfully to spoil the atmosphere in India. The Modi Government was asked to take strict action against the terrorists and Pakistan.

Those present included Asif, Kamil Ali, Ayub Shabri, Rashid Hussain, Rafiq Ahmed, Shaheed Mansoor, Aslam Khan, Haseen, Salim Ahmed, Imran Hussain, Asif Salmani, etc.