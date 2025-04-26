Gov urges newly appointed officials to perform duties with dedication

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Various newly appointed officials from different departments paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today. During the meeting, the Governor personally interacted with each appointee, congratulated them, and extended his best wishes for their new responsibilities.

Addressing the officials on the occasion, the Governor emphasised that effective execution of responsibilities not only ensures the swift implementation of schemes but also guarantees monitoring and transparency. He noted that, when transparency and a sense of duty accompany responsibility, the true foundation of good governance is laid. He urged all officials to serve with a spirit of dedication and welfare, striving to meet the aspirations of the people.

The Governor highlighted that Uttarakhand is blessed with immense potential in spiritual tourism, agriculture, local products, and wellness sectors. By working in these areas, the economic strength of the state can be enhanced. He added that Uttarakhand, known as ‘Devbhoomi’ (Land of the Gods), is revered not only for its spirituality but also for its valour, natural beauty, rich culture, and spirit of service. He remarked that working in such a sacred land is a privilege.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor reiterated the goal of making the third decade of the 21st century the “Decade of Uttarakhand” and stressed the need for collective efforts to realise this vision. He expressed confidence that all officials would make public service their guiding principle and work with dedication, diligence, and integrity. He called upon everyone to pledge themselves to bringing positive change to every citizen’s life and to play a vital role in making Uttarakhand a leading state in the country.

On this occasion, two-minutes of silence were observed to pay tribute to the innocent lives lost in the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.