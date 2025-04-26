Career Fair 2025 held at The Asian School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The Asian School held its 3rd successful Career Fair attended by 54 Universities here, today, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for grades IX to XII.

The underlying theme at this fair was to expose the young students of classes IX to XII to enhance their learning with an interdisciplinary approach to hard and soft skills.

The programmes showcased by each University will prepare students to step in to the integral work force of creativity, lifelong learning, technology, business and science.

Youth Bridge Global Education emphasised at the fair “On the learning, where theory meets practices”.

The Fair was a success with ideas for the next generation in the workforce.

Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta emphasised on the importance of the students to be independent thinkers and open to new ideas of thinking to tackle global challenges.

The fair was organised by the school counselor, Toral Sharan.