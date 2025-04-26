Rishikesh will emerge as a Global Hub for Rafting: Dhami

CM lays foundation stone of Rishikesh Rafting Base Station

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 25 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone, today, of the Iconic City Rishikesh Rafting Base Station under the first phase of the Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project. The project, which is set to be developed from Shivpuri to Muni Ki Reti, has received financial assistance of Rs 100 crores from the Centre. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal was also present on the occasion. The target for completion of the project has been set at two years.

During the event, the CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a multi-storey car parking and office building in Rishikesh. The Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh, has provided land for the project, which will be executed by MDDA at an estimated cost of Rs 136 crores. The proposed infrastructure will feature a multi-storey parking facility spanning 10,441 square metres, accommodating 1,038 vehicles. Additionally, buildings will be constructed for the offices of Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh, Jal Sansthan, Rishikesh, and UPCL. The parking and office complex will also be equipped with modern amenities such as fire safety systems, CCTV surveillance, access control mechanisms, rainwater harvesting, solar-powered lights, lifts, landscaped green areas, and other essential facilities.

On this occasion, the CM also inaugurated various development projects under the Municipal Corporation, Rishikesh, amounting to Rs 1.51 crores. Besides, he also distributed medical kits and traveller-friendly kits to environmental workers, further recognising their contribution to ecological conservation. In addition, he formally inaugurated the hydrogel waterless toilet, an innovative step towards sustainable sanitation.

Speaking at the event, Dhami emphasised that the establishment of the rafting base station in Rishikesh would generate employment opportunities for the local population engaged in the rafting sector. He reiterated that the state has moved forward in its vision to position Rishikesh as a global hub for river rafting. Along with the base station, plans include the construction of a comfortable station for tourists and a scenic boardwalk along the riverbank. Moreover, he stated that advanced safety measures such as real-time monitoring of rafting routes, installation of CCTV cameras, SOS alarm systems, and emergency assistance stations will be incorporated to ensure the safety of visitors.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructural enhancements in Rishikesh, the CM observed that the multi-storey parking complex, with a capacity exceeding 1,000 vehicles, would significantly mitigate traffic congestion and parking challenges in Rishikesh. He noted that these improvements would provide considerable relief during the Char Dham Yatra season when vehicular movement intensifies. Furthermore, the establishment of integrated departmental offices within the complex would offer convenience to the general public by enabling streamlined administrative services at one location.

Dhami credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the rapid development across various sectors in Uttarakhand. He stated that extensive efforts have been undertaken to strengthen infrastructure in Rishikesh, with investments exceeding Rs 1,600 crores. Notable projects such as the Char Dham Road Project and the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Line Project are expected to serve as transformative milestones for the state’s progress, he further commented.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, Yoganagari Rishikesh Railway Station is being modernised with world-class facilities to enhance passenger convenience. Additionally, steps are being taken towards constructing a ropeway connecting Rishikesh to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple. The region has also witnessed developmental initiatives worth Rs 557 crores to ensure a smooth water supply system, while an amount of Rs 183 crores has been allocated for the construction of the sewer lines.

Dhami expressed confidence that Rishikesh, with its world-class rafting facilities, ropeway services, and shuttle connectivity, would attract greater numbers of tourists, thereby generating new business and employment opportunities. He also urged the local residents as well as the tourists to participate in an annual rafting event on the Ganga river with the tricolour, envisioning it as a spectacular display of patriotism.

Among those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, local MLA Prem Chand Aggarwal, MLA Renu Bisht, Mayor, Rishikesh, Shambhu Paswan, Principal Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram, Commissioner, Garhwal, Vinay Shankar Pandey, IG, Garhwal, Rajiv Swaroop, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Savin Bansal, Vice President, MDDA, Banshidhar Tiwari, and other officials.