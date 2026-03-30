Mussoorie’s lifeline snarled in traffic: Congress stages sit-in at Bailey bridge

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Mar: The Dehradun-Mussoorie road—often hailed as the lifeline of the tourist city of Mussoorie—has today ceased to be merely a thoroughfare; it has instead become a focal point of public distress and political contention. The Bailey bridge, constructed near the Shiv Temple to replace the structure damaged during the disaster last September, has now become more of a burden than a source of relief. The failure to construct a permanent bridge even eight months later not only raises serious questions regarding the administration’s functioning but also exposes the government’s lack of preparedness just ahead of the crucial tourism season. Addressing this very issue, the Congress party today staged a symbolic sit-in to exert pressure on the government. Party leaders asserted that this is not merely an issue concerning a bridge, but a matter inextricably linked to the economy and tourism sector of the entire region.

Congress leader Upendra Thapli stated unequivocally that this is the sole major arterial road connecting Mussoorie, and if a permanent solution is not found in a timely manner, the party will be compelled to launch an aggressive agitation. Meanwhile, City Congress President Amit Gupta termed the failure to commence work even after eight months as a clear instance of administrative negligence. He pointed out that while the journey from Delhi to Dehradun is completed in a mere two and a half hours, the fact that it now takes 4 to 5 hours to reach Mussoorie from Dehradun stands as a stark testament to the systemic failure of the administration. Municipal Corporation Councilor Sumendra Bohra recalled that the disaster of September 16 had impacted the Mussoorie Assembly constituency most severely, yet to date, no concrete remedial work is visible on the ground. He also identified the damaged bridge near Malsi as a potential safety hazard. State General Secretary Godavari Thapli and Congress leader Manish Gauniyal issued a stern warning: if a permanent bridge or an alternative arrangement is not put in place before the onset of the tourism season, the agitation will be intensified.

Several individuals were present on this occasion, including City Congress President Amit Gupta, Anuj Gupta, Saurabh Sonkar, Rajiv Agarwal, Upendra Thapli, Manish Gauniyal, and Vijay Lakshmi Kohli.