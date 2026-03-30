Teachers remain true guides of society even after retirement: MLA Virendra Jati

Garhwal Post Bureau

Manglaur (Haridwar), 29 Mar: Jhabrera MLA Virendra Jati stated today that teachers are the true guides of society, and it is through their dedication and perseverance that the future of the nation takes shape. He remarked that retirement is merely an administrative formality; however, a teacher’s knowledge, experience, and moral values ​​continue to enlighten society forever.

MLA Virendra Jati was speaking as the Chief Guest at an educational and felicitation ceremony organised in the auditorium of the Shri Harmilap Harimandir Samiti, under the aegis of the Uttaranchal State Primary Teachers’ Association (Narsan Block Unit). Describing the event as a confluence of social unity, cultural harmony, and educational excellence, he noted that such programmes elevate respect for and awareness of education to new heights.

Addressing the gathering, the Guest of Honour, Development Block Chief Kavindra Chaudhary stated that education serves as the cornerstone of societal development, and teachers act as the sturdy pillars on that foundation. He observed that retired teachers remain ever capable of guiding the new generation, drawing upon their invaluable wealth of experience. Commending the organisation’s initiative as praiseworthy, he characterised it as an inspiring tradition.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Education Officer (Primary Education), Haridwar, Amit Kumar Chand emphasised the critical need for quality education, innovation, and accountability. He asserted that, in the contemporary era, the objective of education extends beyond merely passing examinations; rather, it aims to cultivate creativity, discipline, and moral values ​​within students. He urged teachers to prepare their students to thrive in a competitive environment and to inspire them toward achieving higher levels of academic excellence.

Sharing his views, DIET Principal Meraj Ahmed remarked that the harmonious blend of education and culture is what truly strengthens a society. He described the ceremony—which was organised in conjunction with an ‘Eid Milan’—as a powerful message of mutual brotherhood, tolerance, and social unity. He further stated that, if teachers continue to embrace innovation and lifelong learning, a qualitative transformation within the education system is indeed possible.

Presiding over the programme, retired teacher Isam Singh delivered his presidential address, observing that a teacher’s life stands as a shining example of sacrifice, discipline, and dedication. He affirmed that the establishment of moral values ​​and ideals within society is made possible solely through the medium of education. He delivered a message to the new generation of teachers, urging them to remain vigilant and dedicated to their duties.

On this occasion, 12 teachers from the Narsan Block, who are set to retire on 31 March were felicitated. Additionally, students from the Narsan Block who achieved the highest number of selections in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance examination for the 2026 academic session—along with their guiding teachers, were honoured, and their achievements were celebrated. Students who reached the national level in sports competitions during the 2025-26 academic year were also specially felicitated.

Furthermore, the newly appointed BRC and CRC office-bearers were congratulated and extended best wishes for their new responsibilities. The programme was conducted by Bir Singh Panwar.

Attendees at the ceremony included Shanekareem Siddiqui, former District President Mukesh Chauhan, Secretary Hemendra Chauhan, Treasurer Arvind Kumar Sharma, Ambarish Verma, Sharad Sharma, Ravindra Kumar, Tarun Chauhan, Satish Sharma, Manoj Sharma, Sushil Saini, Amit Kumar, Dinesh Badwal, Abdul Qadir, Shalabh Jain, Pradeep Mishra, Vidhi Gupta, Kuntala Gupta, Zeba Praveen, Wasim Siddiqui, Rajkumar Rathi, Tejveer, Akhlaq, Taslima Qureshi, Krishnapal Singh, Narendra Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Rakesh Sharma, Bharat Bhushan, Mohabbat Ali, Masoom Ali, Shafaqqat Ali, Praveen Rana, Nishkar Agarwal, and Brajesh Agarwal; as well as Little Angel School Principal Rekha Sharma, Yogendra, Hemant Dhyani, Naresh Chopra, Chandrasen, Shivnandan Sharma, among others.