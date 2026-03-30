God, the Brain, and the Burden of being Human

By Rajashekhar Pant

There are moments in human life when the carefully constructed edifice of certainty begins to tremble. The mind, so long accustomed to its small sovereignties, suddenly finds itself overwhelmed—by loss, by fear, by the sheer unpredictability of existence. It is in such moments that something ancient within us stirs. Almost instinctively, we turn toward the unseen.

A person who, in times of ease, may have dismissed religion as habit or inheritance, now finds himself pausing before a silent altar, folding hands before an absent presence, whispering into the vastness as though it might listen. This movement is neither entirely taught nor entirely chosen. It seems, rather, to arise from a deeper stratum of being—one that awakens when the surface of life cracks.

Why does this happen?

One answer, long offered by sages, is that distress loosens the grip of the ego. When the illusion of control falters, the mind becomes receptive to that which lies beyond it. In turning toward God—or toward whatever form of transcendence it can conceive—it seeks not merely intervention, but anchoring. Religion, in this sense, becomes less a system of belief and more a gesture of reaching out.

Modern neuroscience, in its own language, appears to echo this insight. Studies have shown that practices associated with prayer, meditation, and surrender alter patterns of brain activity. Regions responsible for self-referential thinking grow quieter; the boundaries that sharply distinguish the self from the world soften; emotional centres associated with fear and anxiety become regulated. The mind, it would seem, enters a state of coherence—less fragmented, less agitated.

What the devotee experiences as grace, the scientist may describe as a reorganisation of neural pathways.

Yet the experience itself resists such neat categorisation. For those who have known it, there is a palpable sense of being held—of not being entirely alone within the turbulence of life. Alongside this comes a curious strengthening: the ability to endure, to accept, even to find meaning where previously there was only resistance. Faith, in this way, does not always remove suffering, but it alters our relationship to it.

Spirituality, then, may be understood as a process of inner conditioning—not in the reductive sense of mechanical programming, but as a gradual attunement of the mind toward calm, clarity, and connectedness. Through repeated acts of prayer, reflection, or surrender, the mind learns to inhabit a different mode of being. It becomes less reactive, less isolated, more expansive.

The question that inevitably arises is whether this transformation depends upon the actual existence of God, or merely upon the idea of Him.

Here, perhaps, it is wise to proceed with humility. For the human mind, the distinction between what is profoundly believed and what is objectively real is not always sharply drawn. What matters, in lived experience, is that the act of turning toward the divine—whether conceived as a personal deity, an impersonal force, or even an undefined presence—has the power to reorganize our inner world.

If the image of God, held in faith, enables the mind to access states of peace, resilience, and meaning, then that image is not trivial. It becomes a bridge—between distress and composure, between fragmentation and wholeness.

The sages of the Upanishads did not insist on belief so much as on realization. They pointed toward an experience in which the boundaries of the self dissolve, and one encounters a deeper unity underlying all existence. Whether one arrives there through devotion, inquiry, or silent awareness, the movement is inward—and, paradoxically, expansive.

Perhaps, then, the debate over the existence of God misses something essential. The more immediate and intimate truth is this: the human mind, when faced with its own limits, seeks transcendence. And in that seeking, it often finds a measure of peace.

In the end, whether God resides in the heavens or within the hidden architecture of our own consciousness may remain an open question. What is certain is that the act of reaching out—to something greater than oneself—steadies the trembling mind, softens despair, and restores a sense of meaning.

And perhaps that, in itself, is reason enough for His enduring presence in human life.