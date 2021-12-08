Nand Lal Sharma conferred Award by ICI

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

SHIMLA, 5 Dec: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, has been Conferred award by Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), Shimla for the ‘Owner under whose Guidance the Best Built Infrastructure Project was Built’. The award has been conferred for his immense contribution to building the State-of-the-Art Corporate Head Quarters Building of SJVN “Shakti Sadan” at Shanan Shimla. While Shakti Sadan also bagged the Best Built Infrastructure Project Award for the year 2021. S. P. Bansal, Director (Civil), SJVN has been conferred with Outstanding Concrete Technologist Award for the Year 2021. For Excellence in Individual Contributions the ICL Award was conferred upon, Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical), SJVN. The awards were presented by Ar. V P S Jaswal, Chairman, Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla Centre, for H P and J&K, Vybhav Gupta, Regional Head Ultratech Cement for HP and J&K Region, Raj Kumar Verma, CEO, Sai Engineering & Foundation, and other Jury members. For Excellence in Individual Contributions the ICL Awards were also conferred upon, Manoj Kumar, Chief GM/Head of Project 412 MW, Rampur Hydro Power Station, SJVN and Rajeev Kumar Agarwal, Chief GM, SJVN. In addition to these Roshan Negi, Chief GM & Head of Project, Luhri HEP & Jangi Thopan Powari HEP received the award for Outstanding Young Concrete Technologists. For their contribution in construction of Shakti Sadan, the In- House Architectural Team of SJVN consisting of Ajay Sharma, Manager, Twinkle Verma, Asst. Manager & Balbir Singh, Junior Officer were also awarded along with Engineering Team of Dinesh Sapru, Chief GM (Retired) & Rajesh Chandel, Senior Addl. GM. SJVN’s present installed capacity is 2016.51 MW and has portfolio of more than 11000 MW & aims to be generating 5000 MW by 2023, 12000 MW by 2030 and 25000 MW by 2040. SJVN has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes Hydro, Wind, Solar & Thermal. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission. Indian Concrete Institute (ICI) is one of the leading professional bodies in India, catering to the professional needs of individuals and organizations involved in Concrete. Being a non-profit Organization, it is dedicated to the cause of Disseminating Knowledge on Concrete, to Promote Concrete Technology and Construction and to address the Research Needs of Concrete.