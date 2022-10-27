Nanda Sammans to be presented on 1 Nov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Oct: Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan will announce the ‘Nanda Samman’ for women working in the remote parts of the mountains, for the presentation of which a programme will be held at the Vidhan Sabha Bhavan. The Chief Guest on the occasion will be Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik.

This was stated by former MP Tarun Vijay after a meeting with the Speaker here, today, during which he extended Diwali Greetings. He gifted her paintings of Ma Nanda Sunanda on the occasion. He also discussed with her the Samman Function to be held at the Vidhan Sabha’s Prakash Pant Bhavan on 1 November.

The Speaker will announce the names of the recipients of the awards after a meeting of the selection committee on 29 October. This year, the award is being given to women workers serving in the remote areas of the mountains.

The selection committee comprises Doon University VC Dr Surekha Dangwal, KV Commissioner Meenakshi Jain, CBSE’s Gopal Dutt and Ranveer Singh. BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and others will also be the special guests at the event.