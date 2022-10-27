Political and other bigwigs meet Gov to extend Diwali greetings

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Oct: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj met Governor LtGeneral (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhavan on Sunday and extended Diwali greetings. Hans Foundation founders Bhole Ji Maharaj and Mata Mangala also met the Governor and extended their warm greetings and best wishes on Diwali.

Senior officials of the government also met on this occasion and wished them happy Diwali. The Governor also extended warm wishes to all the officers of the family. Wishing everyone good health on the auspicious festival of Deepawali, he wished that the festival bring happiness, prosperity and happiness in everyone’s life.

Singh said that the officers have a very important role in accelerating the development of the state. He asked the officers to work with full devotion for the development of the state. The Governor said that all the officers posted in the districts including the government are doing good work at present. He asked all to work further with the same devotion.

Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Principal Secretary Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu and other senior IAS officers were present on the occasion.