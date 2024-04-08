Naresh Kumar, Nishant Verma among 3 IFS officers promoted as APCCF

By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun, 6 Apr: Three senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in Uttarakhand have been promoted. All these three officers have been promoted from the post of Chief Conservators of Forest to the post of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF). The government has also issued an order in this regard. Of these, two officers are posted in Uttarakhand only, while one officer has been given proforma promotion because he is on deputation.
Orders in this connection have been issued by Satya Prakash Singh, Deputy Secretary of the government. All the officers are 1999 batch IFS officers of Uttarakhand Cadre. They are Naresh Kumar, Nishant Verma and Surendra Mehra. Naresh Kumar has been given promotion against the vacant post.
Nishant Verma has got promotion against a temporary post created to accommodate him. Both these officers are posted on important posts in Uttarakhand Forest Department. At the same time, Surendra Mehra has also been given proforma promotion. Surendra Mehra is currently on deputation and as a result has been given proforma promotion.
Chief Forest Conservator, Naresh Kumar is currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests in Garhwal region, while Nishant Verma is currently serving as Chief Conservator HR and Forest Fires. It may be recalled that a senior IFS officer, Manoj Chandran has missed the promotion this time as he has been served a chargesheet by the government in a matter related to promotion and regularisation of employees.