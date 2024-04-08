Naresh Kumar, Nishant Verma among 3 IFS officers promoted as APCCF

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Three senior Indian Forest Service ( IFS ) officers in Uttarakhand have been promoted . All these three officers have been promoted from the post of Chief Conservators of Forest to the post of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests ( APCCF ). The government has also issued an order in this regard. Of these, two officers are posted in Uttarakhand only, while one officer has been given proforma promotion because he is on deputation.

officers

IFS

officers

Naresh

Kumar

Nishant

Verma

Naresh

Kumar

Orders in this connection have been issued by Satya Prakash Singh, Deputy Secretary of the government. All theare 1999 batchof Uttarakhand Cadre. They areand Surendra Mehra.has been given promotion against the vacant post.

Nishant Verma has got promotion against a temporary post created to accommodate him. Both these officers are posted on important posts in Uttarakhand Forest Department. At the same time, Surendra Mehra has also been given proforma promotion. Surendra Mehra is currently on deputation and as a result has been given proforma promotion.