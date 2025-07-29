Narrow Narrative

There is a growing tendency to talk of the Indian Constitution as a ‘holy’ book that contains all the truths and answers on how the nation is to be run. This approach overlooks the fact that it is a document that the people have given unto themselves and is open to amendment. Indeed, it has been amended over a hundred times. There is a SC judgement that the basic structure cannot be tampered with, but the preamble that lays down the purpose of the constitution has had words introduced into it without even the formality of parliamentary endorsement.

In similar vein, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is venerated almost as a prophet who revealed this holy book to the nation. This grossly overlooks the fact that there was an entire constituent assembly that debated matters threadbare and with great difficulty arrived at consensus on many issues. Dr Ambedkar headed the drafting committee, while Dr Rajendra Prasad presided over the assembly. There were many remarkable speeches and interventions made during the consultations that brilliantly represent the struggle Indians had put in for freedom, and what were the aspirations of each section of society.

It is important, therefore, that these plethora of elements be brought before citizens, particularly the young ones in school, so that they have a fuller understanding of the history, the concerns, their rights and responsibilities. The simplistic narrowing down of the narrative to the ‘one book, one prophet approach’ should not become part of the subconscious. There is enough of that in the Abrahamic religions. India’s diversity should be a lived reality instead of something occasionally mentioned in a speech or article.

There would be a greater appreciation of Dr Ambedkar if his life and struggle is understood, the many concerns he had, and how he resolved them keeping the future of India and its people in mind. That would inspire the present generation to go beyond linear thinking and learn how to take on challenges that have more than one dimension. The politicians that have made caste identity the basis of their ideology claim to be disciples of Ambedkar but actually betray the very principles he held dear.

The coalescence of ‘socialism’ and ‘caste’, as also ethnicity, that inspires some parties, is another betrayal of the constitution’s spirit. It also ignores what Indian society is naturally evolving into under an undeniably robust democracy. Politicians must learn to understand these processes rather than create narratives that serve only their narrow purposes.