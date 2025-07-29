1st ‘No Bag Day’ celebrated at St Thomas’ College

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Jul: St Thomas’ College observed its first-ever ‘No Bag Day’ on 26 July, following an initiative introduced by the Uttarakhand government to offer students a welcome break from the routine of academic pressure.

The day was filled with fun, creativity, and learning beyond books. A wide range of engaging activities were organised for students across all grades, making it a memorable experience for everyone involved.

For the junior students, events such as Rakhi-making competitions, yoga sessions, and reusable paper-making workshops were conducted. The middle school students showcased their talent through craft-making activities that emphasised creativity and hands-on learning.

The senior students participated enthusiastically in quizzes, dumb charades, and other exciting group activities, promoting teamwork, critical thinking, and healthy competition.

The day concluded on a high note, with students and staff alike appreciating the refreshing change in routine. The success of the event was evident in the enthusiastic participation and joyful faces throughout the campus.

Principal RV Gardner congratulated all the participants and applauded the winners of various competitions. He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to enrich the educational experience and foster all-round development.

St Thomas’ College looks forward to hosting many more No Bag Days in the future as part of a holistic approach to education.