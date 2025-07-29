UMCAR, in association with Uttaranchal University, organises free medical camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Jul: Uttaranchal Medical College of Ayurveda and Research (UMCAR), in association with Uttaranchal Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, Uttaranchal University, Premnagar, organised a free medical camp today at Gurudwara Shri Damdama Sahib, Premnagar.

More than 90 patients registered for the camp and availed its benefits. The camp offered free medical consultations, distribution of medicine, blood investigations along with a special discount on Panchakarma therapies.

A team of doctors, including Dr Ravi Joshi, Dr Sonali Purohit, Dr Satwinder Kaur, Dr Mudit Chauhan, Dr Komal, Dr Shivani Kalouni, Dr Prerna provided personalised counselling to the patients, covering a wide range of health concerns including general wellness, ENT issues, child health and women’s health. Apart from the medical team, other hospital staff including Chandramohan, Madhav, Priyansh, Ganesh, Dolly, Amit and Dinesh also actively participated in the event, assisting in patient’s registration, medicine distribution, and guiding patients about the benefits of Panchakarma therapy.

Students from BAMS Batch 2024, Ashlesa, Juhi Singh, Khushi Uniyal and Saumya Gulati, actively participated in the event, gaining valuable hands-on experience.

The medical camp was successfully conducted under the supervision of Dr Amit Bhatt, Director, UMCAR, and Dr Ravi Joshi, Principal, UMCAR.