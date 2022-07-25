Navneet Pandey, LM Rayal appointed as Addl Secretaries in CM’s Office

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been on a reshuffling spree, after taking over as Chief Minister again after the elections. Now the CM has appointed 2 senior PCS officers in CM’s office as Additional Secretaries to the Chief Minister. Lalit Mohan Rayal and Navneet Pandey have been appointed as Additional Secretaries to the Chief Minister as per an office order issued today by Secretary Personnel Department, Shailesh Bagoli.

It may be recalled that both these officers are senior PCS officers and are likely to be promoted soon as IAS officers as the DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee) for their promotion to the IAS cadre has already been held. Sources have claimed that these two officers enjoy the confidence of the Chief Minister. Besides serving in the Chief Minister’s Office as Additional Secretaries, they would continue to hold the charge of the departments that are presently being held by them. While Lalit Mohan Rayal is Additional Secretary, Personnel and Vigilance, Navneet Pandey is Additional Secretary Urban Development and Director Urban Development of Uttarakhand.