Neeraj Chopra leads the charge to inspire athletes at 38th National Games

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Jan: “Keep your cool, stay 100% focused, and give your best,” urged Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra as he extended his best wishes to the nearly 10,000 athletes set to compete in the 38th National Games, which kicks off on 28 January and concludes on 14 February in Uttarakhand.

Chopra, along with other Indian sports icons, has rallied behind the participants, sharing words of encouragement. “Gain valuable experience that will help you in your future competitions,” added Chopra, motivating athletes to perform at their peak in this prestigious event.

Echoing his sentiments, Vijender Singh (Boxing, Olympic Bronze Medallist) said, “This is your time to make a mark. Stay focused and give it your best.” Areeja Akula (Table Tennis, Commonwealth Games Medallist) remarked, “Trust your journey and enjoy the challenge,” while Santhan Gynasekharan (Table Tennis, Asian Championships Medallist) and Sri Hari Nataraj (Swimming, Asian Games Medallist) inspired participants with their own encouraging words.

With such powerful messages from India’s sporting legends, the 38th National Games promises to be a grand stage for athletes to showcase their talent, gain experience, and achieve new heights.