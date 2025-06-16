New Age of Yoga: Flexibility Meets Technology

By Rachana Srivastava

Yoga, an ancient practice rooted in Indian tradition, is a holistic discipline that seeks to harmonise the body, mind, and spirit. Over time, yoga has undergone many transformations, adapting itself to the evolving needs of individuals and societies. Today, it is no longer confined to physical studios or ashrams—modern yoga has embraced innovation, and one of the most significant trends in recent years is the rise of online and hybrid yoga.

Hybrid yoga, which blends online and in-person instruction, has become a preferred mode for many. Among these, online yoga has gained remarkable popularity, owing to its flexibility, accessibility, and convenience. One of its greatest advantages is that it can be practiced anytime and anywhere, making it ideal for people with demanding schedules or those who enjoy the comfort of their own home. It eliminates the need for travel—an undeniable benefit in today’s world where traffic congestion and parking woes are part of daily life.

Online yoga platforms offer an impressive range of choices—live sessions, pre-recorded videos, workshops, and even virtual retreats. This variety allows practitioners to explore different styles and teachers, and to find routines that align with their personal preferences and goals. There are also personalised one-on-one sessions, which are especially popular among elderly women, as these sessions are tailored to individual needs and physical conditions.

Affordability is another key factor contributing to the success of online yoga. Without the added costs of studio memberships, commuting, or equipment, it is a more economical option for many. Moreover, the accessibility of renowned teachers and diverse styles from around the world has made high-quality yoga instruction available to all, regardless of location.

Some of the notable trends in online yoga include:

Virtual Reality Yoga Retreats: These immersive experiences simulate tranquil yoga retreats, offering rejuvenation without leaving home.

Hybrid Yoga Programmes: A blend of digital and physical sessions that offer both flexibility and a sense of connection.

AI-driven Personalised Yoga: Artificial intelligence tools now curate customised yoga routines based on personal health data, goals, and preferences.

Mindfulness and Meditation: Many platforms emphasise mental wellness, incorporating mindfulness practices and guided meditations to enhance overall well-being.

The growing impact of online yoga is evident in records like the one set by Habuild, which hosted the world’s largest online yoga session with 287,711 participants, led by Saurav Bothra.

Yet, despite its many strengths, online yoga is not without limitations. It often lacks the tactile, hands-on guidance that in-person instruction provides. The community atmosphere and immediate feedback of a studio setting can also be hard to replicate virtually. Technical issues and the need for self-discipline are other potential challenges.

Nevertheless, online yoga has undeniably carved a significant place in the modern wellness landscape. As it continues to evolve, blending ancient wisdom with modern technology, it offers a versatile path to well-being—one that respects tradition while embracing the future

(Rachana Srivastava is Principal, Oxford School of Excellence)