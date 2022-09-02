New B Tech session begins at both Graphic Era Varsities

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: On the first day of the BTech induction programme of Graphic Era Deemed and Graphic Era Hill Universities, hundreds of prospective engineers were welcomed with great enthusiasm in both the universities.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jasola welcomed the new students. He said that Founder Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala is a visionary leader. At Graphic Era, students are prepared like professionals by using the world’s latest technology and keeping in view the needs in the next 5 to 7 years of the corporate world. He also said that, by joining Graphic Era Group, the students were in safe hands.

He claimed that Graphic Era is different from other education institutes. It pays equal attention to every student, and not only ensures the placement of students but also promotes their new startup ideas. In TCS’s Hackathon, Code Vita, 5 students among the world’s top 30 coders are from Graphic Era, proof of the quality of education. It also has strict discipline as well as a home environment for students.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr J Kumar welcomed the new students by connecting online from America. Addressing the new students of Dehradun, Bhimtal and Haldwani campus of the university, Dr Kumar said that the world is changing and the employability parameters are changing as well. The curriculum of Graphic Era is tailored according to the needs of the industry.

Registrar of the Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Arvind Dhar said that students are ensured global exposure.

Director, Bhimtal Campus, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr MC Lohani, expressed his gratitude to Professor Dr. Kamal Ghanshala for bringing quality education to Uttarakhand and Kumaon region. Dean Academics Dr Gowri also addressed the gathering, as did Head of the Department of BTech Computer Science Engineering, Dibyahash Bardoloi, Controller of Examinations Dr Pankaj Rana and Chief Proctor Dr Nardev Singh. HOD of BTech, first semester, Dr Amit Mishra, informed the students about the syllabus.