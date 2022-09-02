Lt Gen VK Mishra takes over as 51st Commandant of IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Sep: Lt Gen Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, took over as the 51st Commandant of the Indian Military Academy, here, on 31 August. He paid tribute at the War Memorial in a solemn ceremony recognising the supreme sacrifice of brave soldiers for the nation.

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, he was commissioned into the 17th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, in December 1985. He is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, has attended the Higher Command Course at the Army War College, Mhow, as well as the prestigious National Defence College at New Delhi.

The General Officer has a very rich and varied operational experience spanning over more than three decades, be it serving on the Line of Control in J&K, where he was also wounded in operations, or the challenging counter insurgency operations at various levels including tenures with Rashtriya Rifles in South Kashmir and in Tripura with Assam Rifles.

His Command assignments have been equally challenging and eventful. He commanded a Battalion in the Siachen Glacier and Kashmir, and was also the commander in the Assam Rifle Sector in insurgency hit areas. He was the GOC of a Mountain Division in the North East having an operational role on the Indo-China border. He has also held crucial staff appointments such as Head of Operations Branch of a Strike Division as well as of the Mountain Strike Corps. He was Director SD-4 and also served as Maj General, ADG Proc, in IHQs of MoD (Army). He was also BGS, a prestigious appointment in OTA, Gaya.

Before taking over the reins as Commandant, IMA, Lt Gen Mishra was GOC, Delhi Area.