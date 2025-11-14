New opportunities available for youth in state: CM Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 12th anniversary celebrations of Rishikesh International School in Dhalwala on Thursday by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Congratulating the school management on the 12th anniversary, the Chief Minister said, “Children are the leaders of our future. Tomorrow, they will go to various fields and bring glory to their parents, teachers, the state, and the country. Along with providing education to children, it is essential to inculcate discipline, values, and a spirit of service in them. Education should not only be limited to employment, but should also aim for character building, nation building, and human uplift.”

He said that the theme of the anniversary celebration, “Soul of Indian Culture”, is very significant in itself.

Dhami added that Indian culture is the mother of all cultures. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with its glorious past. Today, the Indian flag is flying high in all fields. Children are understanding the importance of AI as well as yoga, culture, and simplicity. With the Prime Minister’s guidance and support, the state government is continuously working to improve the quality of education. Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020. Today, new employment opportunities are available to the youth; for this, agreements have been signed with various industrial institutions. Along with this, training institutes have been established for startups.

He added that the products of women’s groups play a vital role in strengthening the state’s economy. Today, through the House of the Himalayas, small groups are gaining access to markets. Since the enactment of a strict anti-counterfeiting law, more than 26,000 youth have been provided government jobs. Innovations are being implemented in every sector for the state’s overall development.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, BJP District President Uday Singh Rawat, School Chairman Mohan Dang, Tehri District Magistrate Nitika Khandelwal, SSP Ayush Aggarwal, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.