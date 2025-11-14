Minister Ganesh Joshi reviews repair, construction works in Mussoorie Constituency

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi held a review meeting here, today, with officials of the Jal Nigam, Peyjal Nigam, Public Works Department, and Irrigation Department regarding the construction and strengthening of drinking water schemes, drinking water supply lines, roads, footpaths, culverts, etc., damaged in his Mussoorie Assembly constituency.

Public representatives from area panchayats, villages, and wards within the Mussoorie Assembly constituency were also present. They informed the officials concerned about pending projects in their respective areas and demanded their speedy completion.

The Minister directed the officials to expedite the construction and strengthening of damaged projects and ensure their timely completion so that the local population does not face any difficulties. He directed officials to coordinate with public representatives in the area regarding pending projects to facilitate their completion.

The Minister also asked the officials to prioritise certain projects. Regarding the Mussoorie drinking water scheme, which has been affected by silt in the Yamuna River, the Minister directed the Additional Secretary, Peyjal Nigam, to ensure immediate action is taken to ensure the proper operation of the project.

Regarding the Pathariapeeth Neelkanth Vihar sewer scheme, the Minister informed the officials that the approval process for this project is underway and will be granted within a month. When the Minister requested information

regarding the internal roads of Chandroti and the Anarwala-Malsi Road, the officials informed him that tenders for these projects have been issued and that the foundation stone laying ceremony will be held soon.

At the end of the meeting, the Minister directed the officials that the damaged roads in the wards located under Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha constituency should also be repaired on priority basis. He urged all the officials to ensure that, apart from timeliness, special attention should also be paid to quality in the construction works.

Additional Secretary Apoorva, Chief General Manager DK Singh from Jal Sansthan, Superintending Engineer Misa Sinha from Jal Nigam, Rajesh Kumar from Public Works Department and public representatives and other officials related to Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha constituency were present at the meeting.