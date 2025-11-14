‘Sumangali Seva Ashram’, Karnataka, conferred Swami Rama Humanitarian Award 2025

30th Mahasamadhi Day of Dr Swami Rama celebrated at HIHT

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: The 30th Mahasamadhi Day of Dr Swami Rama, founder of the Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT), was observed with great reverence and grandeur at the Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant, today.

The Chief Guest, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), in his address, described Dr Swami Rama as a “heritage of humanity” whose life was devoted to the service of mankind. He praised Swami Rama’s efforts in promoting compassion, education, and healthcare as instruments of human upliftment.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President of SRHU and Member of the Governing Body of HIHT, shared memorable anecdotes related to the founder and highlighted the glorious journey of the institution. He reiterated that HIHT continues to follow Swami Rama’s vision of selfless service and holistic development.



During the ceremony, 39 employees of the institution were honoured with the ‘Outstanding Employee Awards’ in various categories. The HIHT Annual Calendar 2026 was also released on the occasion. The event concluded with a community feast in which thousands of devotees and visitors partook of the sacred meal.

Prominent attendees included Swami Rituwan Bharati, Head of Swami Rama Sadhaka Grama, Rishikesh; Prof Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor; Dr Mohan Swami, former Chancellor; Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Dr Renu Dhasmana, and others. The programme was conducted by Garima Kapoor.

Earlier, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) visited the Swami Rama Centre, where he paid floral tributes to the founder and viewed a photo exhibition depicting Dr Swami Rama’s life, philosophy, and humanitarian work.

Since 2003, the Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) has been presenting the Swami Rama Humanitarian Award annually to an individual or organisation contributing exceptionally to the fields of social welfare, environment, science, economics, or spirituality.

This year, the Swami Rama Humanitarian Award 2025 was conferred upon ‘Sumangali Seva Ashram’, Karnataka — a social organisation dedicated to community welfare. The award comprises Rs 10 lakh, a citation, and a gold medal.

Dr SG Sushilamma, Founder and Chairperson of Sumangali Seva Ashram, received the honour on behalf of the institution.

Founded in 1975 by Dr SG Sushilamma (Founder-Chairperson) and M Kanthamma (Secretary), the ashram has been tirelessly serving destitute women, orphaned children, the elderly, and economically disadvantaged communities for nearly five decades.

Its major initiatives include Premananda Makkala Kutira (Home for Children); Ragpickers Rehabilitation Centre; 174 Anganwadi Centres; Souharda Short Stay Home (Shelter for Women in Crisis); Punyakoti Vanaprasthashram (Old Age Home); Self-Help Groups, Schools, Primary Health Centres, and Mobile Clinics.

Through integrated work in education, health, women’s empowerment, and social justice, the ashram has become a beacon of compassion, self-reliance, and humanitarian service.

The Rural Development Department of SRHU awarded scholarships to 108 students from Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, and Tehri districts. Each student received Rs 9,700 as part of the university’s outreach initiative. These children include those who are differently abled, orphaned, living with a single parent, or from economically challenged backgrounds but have demonstrated excellence in academics.

A devotional concert, titled ‘Shanti Ki Swar Dhara’, was held in the university auditorium. Renowned Japanese musician and peace ambassador Hiroki Okano captivated the audience with his soulful flute recital, filling the atmosphere with devotion and serenity.

Dr SG Sushilamma, Founder and Chairperson, Sumangali Seva Ashram, stated, “Receiving this honour in the name of Gurudev Dr Swami Rama is deeply inspiring. It recognises not only our work but also the dedication of every volunteer who has served with us for nearly five decades. Swami Rama’s ideals will continue to guide us on the path of compassion, integrity, and selfless service.”

Governor Lt General Singh said, “Dr Swami Rama’s contribution through education and healthcare is unparalleled. He is not just India’s but the world’s spiritual heritage. His life teaches us that true humanity lies in serving others. Today, as we remember him, we reaffirm our commitment to spreading compassion and service in society.”

Dr Vijay Dhasmana, President, SRHU, “Guided by Gurudev Dr Swami Rama’s philosophy of ‘Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam’, HIHT continues to play a leading role in social transformation. This Mahasamadhi Day reminds us to honour his eternal legacy and remain steadfast on the path of human service.”

SRHU Outstanding Employee Awards 2025

Teacher of the Year: Dr Garima Mittal, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Pandey, Preeti Prabha

Researcher of the Year: Dr Manish Raturi

Clinician Award: Dr Rakhi Khanduri

Administrative Staff Award: Dr Vineet Mehrotra, Chandra Shekhar Pant, Gaura

Nursing Staff Award: Sunil Kumar Gupta, Rashel Shalini Bodhan, Abdul Kalam, Indraj Saini, Rakesh Kumar Singh

Para-Clinical Award: Mukesh Silswal, Jyoti Rathore, Mukul Mohan, Sushil Saklani

Office Staff Award: Ashu Bahuguna, Surendra Singh Bhandari, Deep Chandra Joshi, Anuj Sindhwal, Bipin Singh, Vishal Tomar

Supporting Staff Award: Pramod Kothari, Sanjeev Kumar, Satish Chandra Pant, Manmohan Bhatt, Kamleshwar Prasad Thapliyal, Sonu Negi, Rohit Jamoli, Mukesh, Tauqeer Hussain, Arvind Kumar, Ramesh Krishali

Outreach Services Award: Jyoti Sharma

Housekeeping Award: Manoj, Lalit Gurung, Dev Bahadur, Rohit.