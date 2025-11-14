U’khand will be made Ayurvedic and Global Wellness Hub: Dhami

CM inaugurates International Conference PGICON-2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 13 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the International Conference PGICON-2025 at Kaya Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, Bhujiaghat, in Nainital district today. Addressing the three-day conference organised by the Pal Group of Institutions, Haldwani, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Emergency and Trauma Care, JPNATC, AIIMS New Delhi, the CM asserted that Ayurveda, India’s ancient system of medicine, is not merely a method of treatment but a philosophy for a healthy and balanced life. He remarked that the sages and seers of India defined health as a state of physical, mental, and spiritual balance, which continues to form the essence of Ayurveda.

Dhami stated that Ayurveda has achieved renewed global recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the establishment of the AYUSH Ministry. He said that Uttarakhand, the land of Yoga, herbs, and divine healing traditions, is being developed as a Global Centre of Ayurveda and Wellness. He claimed that the state government is committed to promoting Wellness Tourism and natural medicine by strengthening Ayurvedic colleges, research institutions, and Yoga villages.

On this occasion, Dhami also announced the establishment of two Economic Spiritual Zones in the state, one each in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions. He stressed that these centres would promote industries associated with Yoga, Ayurveda, meditation, spiritual tourism, and traditional medicine. The initiative aims to create a model for a spiritual and wellness economy while generating employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of Uttarakhand.

Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt stated that the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several key steps to popularise Ayurveda and the AYUSH system worldwide. He described Ayurveda as an integral part of India’s cultural heritage and urged that it be carried to the masses. MLA Banshidhar Bhagat said that Ayurveda is not only a medical discipline but also a vital aspect of India’s civilisational wisdom. He expressed pride that Uttarakhand, with its rich medicinal flora, is hosting such a significant conference that will encourage youth and researchers to advance Ayurvedic studies.

