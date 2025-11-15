Cricketer Sneh Rana calls on BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Nov: Sneh Rana, a member of the World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team and the pride of Uttarakhand, called on BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt at BJP State Headquarters here today. During the meeting, the State President extended his congratulations and best wishes to her for bringing glory to the nation and the state through her stellar performance. He also congratulated all other team members who achieved the record of winning the Women’s World Cup through her efforts. In addition, Bhatt wished a great future ahead of Rana. He also spoke about Rana’s dedication, discipline, and consistent excellence and asserted that this is as a source of inspiration for all emerging women players in the sports world.

Bhatt further remarked that Sneh’s success has given the daughters of Uttarakhand the belief that any goal can be achieved through determination and hard work.

State General Secretary, Organisation, Ajaey Kumar, State General Secretaries Kundan Parihar, and Tarun Bansal were also present on the occasion.